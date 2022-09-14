Deputies: Burglar targeted multiple Haralson County stores in 1 night

article

Deputies in Haralson County are on the lookout for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries in one night throughout the county.

Officials say at around 1:30 a.m. on Sept 10, deputies were sent to an alarm call at the Terry's Stop convenience store on Mormon Church Road.

Arriving at the scene, deputies found the front door shattered and the suspect gone.

A little more than half an hour later, deputies were called to a different alarm at another convenience store, this time at Waco Mini Mart in Waco, Georgia.

Officers arriving at that store found a similar scene: the door was shattered and the suspect had already fled.

(Haralson County Sheriff's Office)

After examining video surveillance, investigators say they determined both burglaries were committed by the same person. In both cases, the suspect spent less than two minutes in the stores.

Deputies described the suspect as appearing to be a Black man wearing dark clothing, a black handkerchief around his face, and an Under Armour hat.

Officials are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information about the burglaries to call the Haralson County Sheriff's Office at 770-646-2011