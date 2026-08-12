Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson talk exhilarating trip to “Camp Miasma"

The Brief Emmy Award winners Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson play eager filmmaker and enigmatic star in the Cannes Film Festival hit "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma." Filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun wrote and directed the film, which uses the stereotypical 80s slasher movie as a lens through which to explore art, desire, and gender identity. Anderson adopts a thick Southern accent as Billy Presley, the horror "final girl" of yesterday with a hypnotic, unplaceable look in her eye.



It may be a bit of a struggle to categorize "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma," but it's easy to see why critics are screaming in delight.

Emmy Award winners Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks") and Gillian Anderson ("The X Files" and "The Crown") play eager filmmaker and enigmatic star in the Cannes Film Festival hit, which uses the stereotypical 1980s slasher movie as a lens through which to explore art, desire, and gender identity.

"The aspect of the film-within-the-film and the fantasy and those lines getting blurred. I think that's something that every time I've seen the film, it just feels clearer and clearer," says Einbinder. "I just think ambiguity was, in some cases, the point."

Anderson adopts a thick Southern accent as Billy Presley, the horror "final girl" of yesterday, with a hypnotic, unplaceable look in her eye.

"The reason why I chose Southern is because of the mixture of the strength and the vulnerability that's in the accent," says Anderson. "And I feel like it really exemplified Billy's internal life."

For writer-director Jane Schoenbrun, it’s another gutsy take on how we make movies…and how the movies make us.

"Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma" opens in local theaters this Friday, August 14th — for showtimes and locations, click here. And to hear more from Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson, click the video player in this article.