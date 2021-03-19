Hand sanitizer recalled because containers resemble water bottles

A brand of hand sanitizers from a North Carolina-based manufacturer is being recalled out of fear that the containers may resemble water bottles, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

All lots of PNHC, LLC's Heal the World hand sanitizer, which have been packaged in 9.6-fluid ounce plastic bottles, may be mistaken for a 9.6-ounce water bottle and accidentally ingested, the agency said.

However, this isn't the first time the agency has raised concern over the packaging of sanitizers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In August, the agency issued a warning about alcohol-based hand sanitizers being packaged in containers that may resemble food or drinks, putting "consumers at risk of serious injury or death if ingested."

Prior to its warning, the FDA discovered that some hand sanitizers were being packaged in beer cans, children’s food pouches, water bottles, juice bottles and vodka bottles. The agency also discovered some sanitizers contained food flavors, such as chocolate or raspberry.

Then-FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn cautioned at the time that the "products could confuse consumers into accidentally ingesting a potentially deadly product."

Hahn added that "manufacturers should be vigilant about packaging and marketing their hand sanitizers in food or drink packages in an effort to mitigate any potential inadvertent use by consumers."

According to the agency, ingesting hand sanitizer could result in alcohol toxicity and can be fatal.

To date, PNHC, LLC, has not received any reports of adverse reactions or complaints related to the recalled product and issued the recall voluntarily. No other PNHC, LLC products are included in the recall.

However, distributors and retailers have been made aware of the situation and were told to stop distribution. The recalled product has not been available to consumers "for several months," according to the notice.

Representatives for PNHC, LLC did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

