Hampton drive-by shooting: Police search for Deodar Lane suspects

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The Brief Henry County police are investigating a Hampton drive-by shooting after a home was hit by gunfire Wednesday morning. Bullets struck a house in the Fears Mill subdivision off Deodar Lane around 12:44 a.m., according to authorities.



A home in a Hampton neighborhood was struck by gunfire during an early morning drive-by shooting, prompting an urgent police search for suspects and getaway vehicles.

What we know:

Gunfire broke out around 12:44 a.m. Wednesday in the Fears Mill subdivision off Deodar Lane in Hampton, according to the Henry County Police Department. Officers confirmed a home was struck during the suspected drive-by shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released descriptions of the suspect or the suspect vehicles involved in the shooting. Officials have not stated if anyone was inside the home or if any injuries occurred.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicles can contact Det. M. Dingess at 770-288-8314 or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos and videos can also be texted directly to 770-220-7009.