West Georgia house pays tribute to UGA football with Christmas light show

The Georgia Bulldogs may be out of the College Football Playoffs, but a light display at one West Georgia home may have you filled with holiday football cheer anyway,

The house in Hamilton, Georgia has been entertaining visitors with spectacular light shows and music for years.

This year, the homeowners are paying tribute to the Dawgs with a show they're calling "Separate Titles."

The show begins with the Battle Hymn played before UGA football home games.

In the almost 5-minute show, visitors hear audio clips from games and get treated to the big power G before the performance ends with "Glory, Glory."

The show runs every night, starting at 6 and going to 10:30 rain or shine (other than when there's lightning).

It's located at 766 Sweetbay Parkway in Hamilton. Visitors can tune in their radios to 101.1 FM to hear music.

While the homeowners don't require guests to pay to view the show, they are accepting donations to Focus Ministries.