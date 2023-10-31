Expand / Collapse search
Where to get free food and deals on Halloween 2023

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Food and Drink
Fox TV Stations

Americans will spend $12 billion this Halloween

Consumer strategist Lisa Miller joins LiveNOW from FOX to share the upward consumer spending expected this Halloween in 2023.

Before you dig into that Halloween trick-or-treat candy, there are some sweet and savory food deals to enjoy.

Some of the nation’s largest fast food chains are offering spooky freebies and deals to celebrate on Oct. 31 – ranging from free chicken nuggets and breakfast tacos to doughnuts and Boo Buckets. 

RELATED: A brief history of loving (and hating) candy corn

Here’s a roundup of some of the deals customers can score on Halloween 2023:

Chipotle

Watch Chipotle's 'autocado' in action

Chipotle's new robotic avocado machine could cut avocado prep time down by 50%.

Chipotle Rewards members can get one entrée item for $6 when using promo code "BOORITO" at check-out via Chipotle.com or the Chipotle mobile app. The offer is only available on Halloween between 3 p.m. local time and closing. 

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a $2 medium cold brew, $1 off a half dozen Classic Donuts, and score extra bonus points on their account with certain purchases. The doughnut chain also recently introduced a "Spider Donut" with orange frosting, topped with a chocolate-glazed Donut Hole Treat that mimics a spider.

Krispy Kreme

The History of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is an American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain founded by Vernon Rudolph.

Krispy Kreme is offering customers who wear any Halloween costume to participating shops on Oct. 31 a free doughnut of choice, no purchase necessary.

McDonald’s

Need a trick-or-treat bucket to hold all that candy? McDonald’s recently brought back its iconic Boo Buckets for the 2023 Halloween season. The buckets replace the traditional Happy Meal container and come free with the purchase of any kids’ Happy Meal. 

Halloween candy: A brief history

Let's take a brief look at the history behind Halloween candy and how it became the sweetest day of the year.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell fans can get the new Toasted Breakfast Taco for free in a deal that ends on Halloween. To score the free breakfast taco, customers need to sign up to be Taco Bell Rewards members by using the Taco Bell app on Oct. 31 – and no purchase is necessary. 

Wendy’s

Wendy's is celebrating "HalloWEENDY's" with a free 6-piece chicken nuggets order with any purchase made in the Wendy's App or website.  

This story was reported from Cincinnati.