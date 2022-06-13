Expand / Collapse search
45-year-old Hall county woman charged with 82-year-old fiancé’s murder

Woman accused of murder lived with body for months, investigators say

Hall County deputies are investigating a bizarre homicide. A 45-year-old woman is accused of killing her 82-year-old fiancé. Authorities say she lived with the body for months.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Hall County authorities have charged a middle-aged woman with killing her elderly fiancé. Sheriff's deputies said she did not get rid of his body. Instead, they said, she lived with it.

Investigators have not said anything about a motive, but they said 82-year-old Leroy Cramer was found dead in his home June 7, after his stepdaughter tried to file a missing person's report.

Tabitha Wood

Tabitha Wood (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies performed a welfare check and a woman, who they identify as his fiancé, 45-year-old Tabitha Wood, came to the door.

"Ms. Wood told them that her fiancé died. He died in April and she had been living with the body ever since," Hall County sheriff’s spokesperson B.J. Williams said.

"She had him in the house with her for over two months and I don’t know--'to each their own,' but I just think 'what does a 45-year-old do with an 82-year-old,'" neighbors, who didn't want to be identified said Monday.

Investigators said they interviewed Wood for days and an autopsy revealed Mr. Cramer died of blunt and sharp force trauma.

Wood faces multiple charges including felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death. She was being held in Hall County jail without bond.