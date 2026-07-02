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Hall County officer rescues kitten from car engine with drumstick

By Jonay Seay-Oliver
FOX 5 Atlanta
Pets and Animals
Published July 2, 2026 10:41 AM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 10:41 AM EDT
Hall County officer gets creative to get kitten out of engine
Hall County officer gets creative to get kitten out of engine

Hall County officer gets creative to get kitten out of engine

A school resource officer in Hall County got creative when he stopped to help two women get a kitten out of a car engine. The SRO used a drumstick, but not the kind you are thinking. 

The Brief

    • A Hall County school resource officer working election security stepped in to help two women after hearing about an unusual car emergency.
    • The women discovered three mysterious kittens hidden inside their vehicle's engine bay, but the final kitten was trapped deep on top of the transmission.
    • SRO Nick Jackson had to get creative to carefully pull the final kitten to safety before the animals were taken to the Humane Society.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Hall County school resource officer is earning widespread praise for his quick thinking and unusual tactics after rescuing a stranded kitten from a vehicle’s engine compartment in early June.

What we know:

SRO Nick Jackson was working an election security detail at the Spout Springs Library when he noticed a car parked on a nearby street with its hood raised. 

Upon walking over to investigate, Jackson met two women who explained their predicament. One of the women explained that she heard a cat meowing while she was in her car, prompting her to pop the hood and retrieve a kitten. Soon after, a second kitten appeared from underneath the vehicle. While those two kittens were successfully secured and unharmed, a third black-and-white kitten remained trapped deep inside, right on top of the vehicle's transmission. 

Faced with a delicate extraction for the final kitten, Jackson had to get creative. Utilizing a drumstick to safely distract the animal, he managed to reach into the vehicle's components, grab the kitten, and pull it to safety. Before clearing the scene, the officer thoroughly checked the vehicle one last time to ensure no other animals were left behind. 

The women noted that they do not own cats and had not seen any around their home, adding that they planned to safely transport the animals to the local Humane Society. 

The Hall County Sheriff's Office commended Jackson's resourcefulness, noting that his duties that day unexpectedly shifted from protecting voters to protecting a furry citizen. All the kittens were unharmed during the incident.

If you would like to see the full video of the kitten rescue, click here.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear how the three kittens managed to get into the vehicle's engine and where they originally came from.

The Source: The information from this article was gathered from the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

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