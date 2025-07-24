Hall County school buses equipped with cameras to catch passing drivers

The Brief Hall County school buses are now equipped with cameras to catch drivers illegally passing stopped buses as students return to class Aug. 1. Violations are reviewed by deputies and enforced under Addy’s Law, which carries a minimum $1,000 fine. A two-week test of the system recorded 50 violations on just four buses, resulting in 50 citations, including 44 warnings.



As Hall County students head back to class on Aug. 1, drivers are being warned about a new safety measure designed to protect children boarding and exiting school buses.

What we know:

Several school buses in the district are now equipped with automated camera systems that capture video of vehicles illegally passing stopped buses. The footage is reviewed by deputies from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, who can then issue civil citations.

The enforcement falls under Addy’s Law, which sets a minimum fine of $1,000 for drivers caught violating school bus stop-arm laws.

The new system was tested during the final two weeks of the previous school year. According to officials, four buses recorded 50 violations during that period. Of those, 50 citations were issued, including 44 warnings.

What they're saying:

Officials say the cameras are part of a broader effort to improve student safety and ensure drivers obey the law around school buses.