Hall County school bus stop kidnapping: Child recants story, deputies say

Deputies in Hall County have suspended their manhunt for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a girl waiting for a school bus on Thursday morning.

This decision comes as investigators reveal that the story turned out to be false.

What we know:

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the child who made the claim admitted the story was false on Thursday evening.

Investigators now believe a neighbor had verbally greeted the girl from his porch, which startled her. Frightened, she ran home and later fabricated the abduction story.

What they're saying:

"While this was an unfortunate situation, the important things to remember are that the child is safe and there isn’t a kidnapper at large," said Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch. "I would like to thank members of the community for keeping their eyes open throughout the day and also our deputies, investigators, and law enforcement partners for their diligent work."

The backstory:

Deputies spent Thursday searching for a suspect following a report from a 12-year-old girl who said a man tried to abduct her while she waited for the school bus near East Main Street and Old Cornelia Highway.

However, after a forensic interview conducted later that day, the girl told investigators that no abduction attempt had occurred.

What's next:

No charges will be filed in the case.

The sheriff’s office said it was focused on connecting the child and her family with appropriate care and support services.