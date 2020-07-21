Hall County middle school teacher charged in sexual battery case

article

A Hall County middle school teacher and high school baseball coach is in custody charged with sexual battery after an investigation by deputies.

On Friday, July 17, investigators arrested 32-year-old Mark Eric Fowler in his home in Sugar Hill.

Deputies had been investigating the sexual battery incident since early April, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

According to law enforcement, the incident happened on April 4 in the 3900 block of P Davidson Road when an adult woman met with Fowler to discuss a business arrangement.

During that meeting, investigators say that Fowler "forcibly placed his hand" into the woman's pants without consent and committed aggravated sexual battery.

After the alleged battery, the victim told Fowler she had to use the restroom. She was then able to get away, call her friend, and get in contact with the Sheriff's Office.

Hall County Schools confirmed that Fowler is a health and physical education teacher at East Hall Middle School as well as the varsity baseball coach at East Hall High School.

"Our personnel department is reviewing the case while the Hall County Sheriff’s Office conducts its investigation," a spokesperson for Hall County Schools said. "The district takes matters such as these seriously, and once all the information is reviewed by personnel, the situation will be addressed appropriately.

Fowler is currently in the Hall County Jail without bond charged with aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery.

