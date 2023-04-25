Hall County man slapped with more child porn-related charges

article

Hall County investigators have introduced more child pornography-related charges for a 21-year-old Oakwood man already in jail for similar offenses.

On April 24, the sheriff's office announced investigators obtained additional arrest warrants for Austin Michael Pope who was arrested April 11. At that time, Pope had only been charged with two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child younger than 10 for possessing and distributing a video of the minor being abused by a man through his Snapchat account.

HALL COUNTY MAN ALLEGEDLY DISTRIBUTED CHILD PORN VIA SNAPCHAT, POLICE SAY

Now, he faces a total of six counts.

The latest warrants for the four additional counts are the result of a cybertip investigators received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Monday.

The cybertip alleges on Dec. 11, 2022, Pope possessed and distributed two videos of children being sexually abused by adults through his Snapchat account.

Investigators have not found any evidence that Pope has produced any videos himself or has harmed any child.

Pope still remains behind bars without bond in the Hall County Jail.