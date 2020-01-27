Hall County man charged with meth trafficking

Hall County officers have charged a Gainesville man with trafficking methamphetamine after an investigation into drug trafficking in the county.

Police say they found thousands of dollars worth of meth in the Gainesville man's house.

According to officials, the narcotics distribution investigation culminated in a search of a home on the 1000 block of Myrtle Street in Gainesville on Jan. 25.

During the search, MANS Task Force Officers found around 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine packed in 10 bags in the home.

The discovery led to the arrest of the resident of the home, identified as 31-year-old Efrain Bautista-Bacilio.

Investigators say the approximate street value of the methamphetamine seized was around $2,850.

Bautista-Bacilio was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. He's currently booked in the Hall County Jail.

Officials say they don't anticipate any further arrests in the investigation.