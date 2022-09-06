Hall County man charged with murder in woman's overdose death

A Hall County man is facing murder charges in the death of a Cleveland woman who authorities say overdosed on drugs.

Cleveland police charged Olaffia Hester, 27, of Gillsville with the felony murder of 23-year-old Katelyn Baker.

Police say cleaning staff found Baker's body in an M Star Hotel room on Aug. 19.

Hester was taken into custody on Aug. 31. His exact role in Baker's death was not released.

Police say more charges may be filed in the case.