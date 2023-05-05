Hall County man accused of murdering elderly mother and father

article

Authorities in Hall County have arrested a man they say killed both his parents and left their bodies in the front of their home.

Daniel Rawlins, 39, of Braselton, was taken and charged with two counts of malice murder, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say he murdered his mother, 66-year-old Leanette Rawlins, and his father, 67-year-old Williams Rawlins.

The couple was found around 4:30 p.m. outside their home, located in the 5000 block of Union Church Road. A family member first found William Rawlins unresponsive in the yard. Deputies found Leanette Rawlins, who was also unresponsive, on the front porch. The couple were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims’ bodies have been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy. Deputies have not said how the couple died.

Authorities identified the Rawlins' son, Daniel as a suspect.

According to the sheriff's office, Daniel Rawlins lives in the apartment on the property, but was not there when authorities arrived.

Investigators managed to track Daniel Rawlins' car using Flock cameras to a hotel off Interstate 85 and Ga. Highway 21 in Braselton. Deputies and officers evacuated the hotel prior to arresting Daniel Rawlins without incident around 7 p.m. in a hotel room.