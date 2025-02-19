Hall County Jail employee passes after battle with cancer

article

The Brief A celebration of life for Marcie Ann Walker-Ferrell-Williams, a retired Hall County Jail employee, is set for March 1 at Antioch Baptist Church in Gainesville. Walker-Ferrell-Williams served the Hall County Sheriff's Office for 17 years before retiring nearly a year ago. She passed away on Valentine's Day after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family. Colleagues remember her for her unwavering commitment, kindness, and lasting impact on the community.



Funeral plans have been announced for a beloved, retired Hall County Jail employee.

What we know:

Marcie Ann Walker-Ferrell-Williams' celebration of life is scheduled for March 1 at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Gainesville.

The backstory:

Walker-Ferrell-Williams served the Hall County Sheriff's office for 17 years. She retired almost a year ago.

Her coworkers said she battled cancer with "strength and grace" until she passed away at home with her family by her side on Valentine's Day.

Sheriff Gerald Couch presents Marcie Ann Walker-Ferrell-Williams with a plaque of appreciation during her retirement celebration (Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"Her unwavering commitment, kindness, and service to the community left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her," said HCSO Jail Bureau 1st Lt. Jeff Ashley. "Marcie’s legacy of dedication and compassion will always be remembered."