Hall County inmate who escaped work release back in custody, deputies say

A Hall County inmate who has been on the run for almost a month is back behind bars.

Deputies say 45-year-old Cedric Rogers walked away from a work release detail on Dec. 22, 2022.

Law enforcement officers found the Flowery Branch man Friday afternoon hiding in an abandoned house on Talley Lane off of Thompson Mill Road.

Officials say when Rogers escaped he was on assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter.

The inmate is accused of removing his ankle monitor and hiding to avoid capture.

Now Rogers will face new felony charges for escape and interference with government property.