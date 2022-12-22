Inmate walks away from work detail, Hall County Sheriff's Office says

article

Authorities in Hall County are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday afternoon.

Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch, was last seen around 3:10 p.m. at his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter on Barber Road, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators say he was last seen about 15 miles south near the Hardee's restaurant located near the Crossroads Shopping Center at the corner of Buford Highway NE and Buford Drive in Gwinnett County.

Rogers is described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing between 245 and 250 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, a green long sleeve undershirt and blue pants.

Deputies have since taken out a warrant on charges of felony escape and interference with an electronic monitoring device.

Rogers was originally incarcerated for a probation violation.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or 770-536-8812.