Hall County fire crews work to contain house fire

Fire crews in Hall County responded to the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hall County Fire, the fire broke around 1:14 p.m. out at a home located at the intersection of Old Athens Road and Seaboard Road.

When fire crews arrived the house was described as being "fully involved". Officials later confirmed crew were able to knock down the fire and were working to extinguishing hot spots.

No injuries were reported. Investigators are working to learn was caused the fire.