Hall County deputies sent to high school for peace of mind after threats made

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Hall County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office says it placed additional deputies at Cherokee Bluff High School in Flowery Branch on Thursday because of rumored threats on social media.

The sheriff's office says there was no evidence of a credible threat, but they decided to send deputies to the school for the peace of mind of students, teachers and parents.

The school also said that they and law enforcement investigated the rumors thoroughly and will continue to make safety their first priority.