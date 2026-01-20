Gainesville woman charged with aggravated child molestation after teen reports abuse

article

The Brief Jessica Faye Adcock, 32, faces a felony charge of aggravated child molestation involving a teenage girl. The alleged abuse occurred at Adcock's residence over a five-week period between April and May 2025. The victim reported the abuse to a school counselor in January 2026, eight months after the incidents.



A Hall County woman remains in jail as of Tuesday following her arrest last week on charges of aggravated child molestation.

What we know:

Jessica Faye Adcock, 32, of Gainesville, was arrested last Friday on the single felony charge. According to her arrest warrant, the incident occurred between April 17 and May 20, 2025, at Adcock’s residence.

The document states the victim, a girl under the age of 16, reported the abuse to a school counselor earlier this month. The teen and Adcock are known to each other.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known what prompted the victim to come forward to a school counselor this month, nearly eight months after the alleged incidents ended in May 2025.

Authorities have not indicated whether they are investigating the possibility of other victims.

It remains unclear if Adcock has retained an attorney or if a bond hearing has been scheduled in Hall County Magistrate Court.