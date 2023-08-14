Expand / Collapse search
Free swimming lessons in Habersham County for first annual Swim Safely Day

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Habersham County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

First Annual Swim Safely Day (Credit: Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. - If you don't know how to swim and you live in Habersham County, now may be the perfect time to learn. The Parks and Recreation department is throwing the county's first ever Swim Safely Day, and all lessons are on the house.

Free swim instructions will be given at the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center this Saturday.

Organizers say the goal is to education children and their parents on the importance of water safety.

There will also be free life jackets, food, and games to make the learning experience fun for everyone.

The only thing you have to bring is your own swimsuit, towel and a willingness to learn. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Multiple sessions are available.

To find more fun events like this around metro Atlanta, check out FOX 5's weekly list of things to do each weekend.

First Annual Swim Safely Day

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Aug. 19

Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center; 120 Paul Franklin Road, Clarkesville