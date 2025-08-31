Habersham County stabbing injures three; suspect arrested

The Brief The Habersham County Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded to a fight happening outside on Canterberry Trail, near Clarkesville, around 1 p.m. on Sunday. When the deputy arrived on scene, they found out three people had been stabbed. The attacker had barricaded himself in a camper on the property, according to the sheriff's office.



Three people were hospitalized after a stabbing attack in Habersham County.

What we know:

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded to a fight happening outside on Canterberry Trail, near Clarkesville, around 1 p.m. on Sunday. As the deputy responded, dispatchers were told multiple people had been stabbed.

When the deputy arrived on scene, they found out three people had been stabbed. The attacker had barricaded himself in a camper on the property, according to the sheriff's office.

The first deputy provided cover for other first responders to aid and transport the victims to the hospital, officials said. One victim has serious wounds while the other two had less serious injuries.

The male suspect was arrested by Habersham County deputies at the scene and taken to the Habersham County Detention Center.

What we don't know:

The name of that man has not been released.

The Source: Information in this article came from a release by the Habersham County Sheriff's Office.



