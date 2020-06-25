Gwinnett to open school with in-person instruction, along with option for digital learning

Gwinnett County Public Schools says it plans to open the 2020-21 school year with in-person instruction, along with an option for digital learning for students in grades K-12.

The district says it is preparing to start the 2020-21 school year as planned on August 5.

As part of its planning process, GCPS says it gathered feedback from families about their preferred way to return to school.

"A survey completed in mid-June showed that 43% of parents prefer a return to in-person instruction; 34% prefer 100% digital learning; and 23% prefer an option that combines in-person instruction with digital learning," the district said in a release sent to FOX 5.



The district says it will be asking all families to tell them which option they prefer for each of their children:

In-person instruction at their child’s school; or Digital learning for their child at home.

"Students will attend school based on the option chosen for all of first semester (through December). A change may be made after the first nine weeks, if it is needed to better serve the student," district officials said.

GCPS says an email will be sent to the enrolling parent of every GCPS student on Monday, June 29. Parents will be asked to select one of the two options for each student in the home. Decisions must be made by July 10.

Students in families who do not select an option by July 10 will be assigned to in-person instruction. Families will receive verification of their selection for each child.