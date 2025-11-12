Gwinnett Schools move closer to new superintendent after community feedback

The Brief Gwinnett school leaders reviewed community feedback to guide their national search for a new superintendent. The board fired Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts in January and appointed Dr. Al Taylor as interim superintendent. Interviews for the permanent position are expected to begin in January, with a final decision planned for April.



The Gwinnett County School District is moving closer to naming its next superintendent after hearing what the community wants in its next leader.

What we know:

During a special meeting Wednesday night, school board members reviewed feedback gathered by the Alma Advisory Group, which has been collecting community input through surveys, focus groups and public meetings. The input will guide the board as it searches nationally for the district’s next superintendent.

What they're saying:

"They're proud of their district but they want to push for change in certain ways," said Monica Santana Rosen with the Alma Advisory Group. "The next leader will have to come in ready to honor the past and the achievements while also listening to community voice urging to move things forward."

Community members who attended Wednesday’s meeting said they were encouraged to have a voice in the process.

"I think it's very important to have community involvement, parents have things to say and they need to be able to say it," said Marlyn Tillman, who lives in the community.

"This process has been amazing, getting all the opinions of the community in reference to who they want to see as their new superintendent, is very important," said Tanisha Banks, another resident.

The backstory:

The school board began the search after terminating former Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts earlier this year. Watts had led the district since 2021. The Gwinnett County Board of Education voted 3-2 in January to terminate Superintendent Dr. Watts’ contract early, ending his tenure as leader of Georgia’s largest school district. Watts, who was hired in 2021 to replace longtime Superintendent Alvin Wilbanks, faced growing criticism over school safety and leadership. The board appointed Chief of Schools Dr. Al Taylor as interim superintendent, effective April 2, 2025, to serve until a permanent replacement is selected.

What's next:

The board plans to finalize the job posting soon, begin recruiting candidates, and start interviews in January. A final decision is expected in April.