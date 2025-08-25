Gwinnett schools to add unarmed guards after student pleas
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Publice Schools officials have approved a plan to add more unarmed security guards to elementary campuses.
What we know:
The decision came during Thursday night’s school board meeting after two Ivy Creek Elementary School students urged leaders to take steps to keep guns out of their school.
What they're saying:
The new security officers will not be involved in criminal or disciplinary matters, school officials emphasized.
Instead, their duties will include managing car drop-off and dismissal operations and monitoring the perimeter of school buildings to ensure a safe environment for students and staff.