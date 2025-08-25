Expand / Collapse search

Gwinnett schools to add unarmed guards after student pleas

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 25, 2025 6:35am EDT
Gwinnett County
Unarmed security guards at Gwinnett elementary schools

The Gwinnett County school board voted last week to bring in more unarmed security guards for elementary schools. Two young students spoke about the importance of preventing guns at schools during a meeting before the vote.

The Brief

    • Gwinnett County school board votes to add unarmed security guards at elementary schools.
    • Students from Ivy Creek Elementary spoke in support of stronger safety measures.
    • Guards will focus on school operations and perimeter security, not discipline or criminal issues.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Publice Schools officials have approved a plan to add more unarmed security guards to elementary campuses.

The decision came during Thursday night’s school board meeting after two Ivy Creek Elementary School students urged leaders to take steps to keep guns out of their school.

The new security officers will not be involved in criminal or disciplinary matters, school officials emphasized.

Instead, their duties will include managing car drop-off and dismissal operations and monitoring the perimeter of school buildings to ensure a safe environment for students and staff.

  • Information for this report gathered from recording of the school board meeting. 

