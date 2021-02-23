Gwinnett police search for man who stole car from a repair shop

article

Gwinnett County police said surveillance footage caught a person right before they stole a car from a repair shop, and now to search for the suspect is on.

Police spokesperson Collin Flynn said cameras caught a man as he was walking around a parking lot on Feb. 11 at an auto repair shop on Buford Highway. Police said the man got in one of the cars and drove away while employees of the business unsuccessfully tried to stop him.

An image pulled from security footage and released by police shows the man wearing a blue or black jacket with a distinctive gray stripe down the side.

Flynn said detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect. Police urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or leave an anonymous tip for crime stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.