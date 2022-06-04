Gwinnett cop fires shots at abduction suspect who 'rammed' multiple patrol cars, police say

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department said an officer fired shots at an abduction suspect who rammed into patrol cars Friday night in Lawrenceville.

Police have not identified the suspect but said officers arrested them and charges are pending. Police said no officers were injured and the victim of the alleged abduction had a bite from a police K9 and other minor injuries.

Police said it started Friday night when a man reported they received an alarming phone call from his girlfriend. He told police she never returned from running an errand.

The caller tracked the woman's phone and gave the location to officers, who found the suspect's car on Duluth Highway heading west near Purcell Road. Police tried to conduct a traffic stop and saw the victim exit the car from the passenger side. The suspect, police said, tried to escape and hit a patrol car. Police said the suspect hit two more patrol cars during the pursuit. Police said an officer fired multiple shots at the suspect's car when their safety was threatened.

Advertisement

Police did not confirm whether a bullet hit the suspect, but said they began to run away on foot with "minor injuries." Gwinnett County K9 officers tracked and subdued the man. Police arrested him without incident.