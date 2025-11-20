Gwinnett jury convicts man of murder in deadly domestic dispute

article

The Brief Edward Rodley Smith Jr. was convicted of malice murder and sentenced to life without parole. Breana Rogers was shot four times after trying to escape during a domestic dispute. Multiple 911 callers reported the altercation, crash and gunfire involving Smith’s BMW.



A Gwinnett County jury has found a Stone Mountain man guilty of killing a woman during a violent domestic dispute, and a judge has sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

What we know:

Prosecutors said 39-year-old Edward Rodley Smith Jr. was convicted of malice murder for the October 2022 shooting death of 33-year-old Breana Marie Rogers.

Investigators said Rogers had been staying with Smith at a Stone Mountain hotel on the night of the shooting. She left the room on Oct. 7, 2022, in an attempt to get away from him. Smith followed her, and within 30 minutes she was dead from three gunshots to her back and one to the back of her head.

This traffic camera shows a back up caused by a homicide investigation in the 5100 block of U.S. 78 in Gwinnett County on Oct. 7, 2022. (Gwinnett County Department of Transportation)

Jurors heard that several people called 911 to report a domestic altercation on the side of Stone Mountain Highway involving Smith’s BMW. One witness reported hearing Rogers yell, "I’m tired of this." Minutes later, more callers reported a crash involving the same BMW and a man firing a gun at the scene.

Smith testified that he shot Rogers because he feared for his life when she reached for his wallet. He also claimed she had a gun. The jury rejected his account and returned a guilty verdict in about 90 minutes.

What they're saying:

Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said the verdict delivers accountability for a woman who was trying to get away from her attacker.

"This defendant took advantage of Breana Rogers and killed when she tried to escape from him," Austin-Gatson said. "This verdict and sentence, we hope serve as justice for her loved ones and provides them with closure and healing."