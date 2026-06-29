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Gwinnett detectives seek man who pulled knife on taxi driver

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gwinnett County
Published June 29, 2026 3:05 PM EDT
Published June 29, 2026 3:05 PM EDT
article

The alleged knife-wielding suspect who tried to attack a taxi driver in Norcross on May 10, 2026. (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department) 

The Brief

    • Gwinnett County police are searching for an unidentified man who pulled a knife on a taxi driver during a fare dispute.
    • The suspect skipped out on a portion of his bill and threatened the driver when confronted at a front door.
    • Tipsters can remain completely anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives are turning to the public for help identifying a passenger who threatened a taxi driver with a knife after refusing to pay his full fare.

A taxi driver picked up a male passenger on May 10 and drove him to the 1500 block of Shenta Oak Drive in Norcross, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. 

When the vehicle arrived at the location, the man handed over only a portion of the taxi fare. He told the driver he was heading inside the home to collect the remaining cash.

The passenger did not come back out to the car. Hoping to collect the rest of the money, the taxi driver walked up to the front door of the home to ask about the bill, police said. 

The man then walked outside holding a pole in one hand and a knife in the other, using the knife to threaten the driver. The driver immediately left the neighborhood and contacted law enforcement officers.

Gwinnett County Police Department detectives are actively investigating the case and urge anyone with information to contact them directly at 770-513-5300.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeATL.com. Information that successfully leads to an arrest and indictment in this case could qualify the tipster for a cash reward.

Authorities have not yet released a physical description, age estimate, or surveillance images of the suspect. It also remains unknown if the man actually lived at the Norcross home or if he was simply visiting the property when the dispute occurred.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official public safety alerts provided by Gwinnett County police detectives, who detailed the active investigation and provided neighborhood crime details.

Gwinnett CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews