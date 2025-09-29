Gwinnett deputy killed after seeking protection from suspect, records show

The Brief Master Deputy Tamara Tuitt-Bartlett requested a restraining order against the man accused of killing her, according to court records. The restraining order was granted, but Tuitt-Bartlett requested its removal on May 21, according to the documents. Police say her on-again, off-again boyfriend killed her Saturday.



The Gwinnett County sheriff's deputy killed in a domestic shooting over the weekend had previously filed for an order of protection against the man suspected of killing her and shooting her son, according to court records.

Eric Sumner

Deputy sought protection order from boyfriend

What we know:

FOX 5’s Tyler Fingert obtained documents from Forsyth County, where the deputy lived with her boyfriend. In those records, Master Deputy Tamara Tuitt-Bartlett said the suspected killer, Eric Sumner, threatened her with violence and that her son was afraid of him.

The petition for a restraining order, filed on April 29, said Tuitt-Bartlett and Sumner lived together at a townhouse on Harlond Way. Tuitt-Bartlett described their relationship as "on-again, off-again" and said she had previously asked Sumner to leave "because his temperament goes from 0–100." She wrote that on April 28, she was arguing with Sumner when her son returned home from school. Tuitt-Bartlett said Sumner called her 15-year-old son with autism disparaging names.

"Jaden was such in fear that he called 911 without my knowledge," she said. "Also, due to the fact that Eric Sumner (is) a convicted felon, he is not allowed to be around my duty weapon."

The restraining order was granted, but Tuitt-Bartlett requested its removal on May 21, according to the documents. It’s unclear why she asked for the order to be dropped, as no explanation was attached. Police have not said whether Tuitt-Bartlett and Sumner were living together at the time of the murder. However, they referred to him as her boyfriend.

Master Deputy Tamara Tuitt-Bartlett (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

Police: Deputy killed by boyfriend in domestic shooting

The backstory:

Sumner is accused of killing Tuitt-Bartlett on Saturday evening and shooting her teenage son multiple times.

The son escaped to a neighbor’s home, where the neighbor applied pressure to his wounds and called 911, saving his life.

When officers arrived, they found the deputy dead in her bedroom.

Sumner had already left, officials said. He was captured in Monroe County after a police chase on Interstate 75. He was booked into the Forsyth County Jail and faces charges of murder, homicide, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Neighbors upset after deputy killed in Forsyth County neighborhood

What they're saying:

Neighbors are upset by the shooting.

"A tragedy like this, it's, like, very depressing, being in the neighborhood, it feels like we are missing an important person in the neighborhood," said Sahreen Bhanji.

Deputy's son recovering, suspected killer in court

What's next:

Tuitt-Bartlett’s teenage son remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Sumner is scheduled to appear in a Forsyth County court on Tuesday.