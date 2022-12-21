Look out: County employee impersonator attempting to enter homes

Gwinnett County residents may benefit from being extra vigilant this holiday season. The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources has received multiple reports of an imposter claiming to work for the county lab attempting to enter homes.

People say the suspect was offering to collect free lead and copper samples in order to gain access inside. While the department says it does test water quality frequently, it maintained that it is not a department practice to send employees to test water inside customers' homes.

Most of the attempts have been targeted toward Spanish-speaking families living in Norcross.

The department offered the following steps to take if this happens to you:

If anyone claiming to be a Gwinnett County employee asks to take water samples inside your home, do not let them in.

Call 911 if you feel unsafe.

If you believe you have encountered this individual, please call the Water Resources' 24-hour dispatch at 678-376-7000 with any questions or concerns.