Officers catch man breaking into Gwinnett County storage units, police say

Detectives have arrested a man accused of burglarizing numerous storage lockers around Gwinnett County.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department told FOX 5 that detectives began investigating a series of burglaries in the area around unincorporated Norcross and Lilburn.

According to investigators, the vice president of Public Storage gave detectives information that helped them identify a person of interest in the case.

After gathering more evidence, detectives identified the burglary suspect as 27-year-old Tucker resident Jairo Humberto Gudiel Villeda.

Officials believe that Villeda used fake names, credit cards, and checks to rent out vacant units to get access to the storage facilities.

On Feb. 29, Flock cameras pinged Villeda in the area of a Public Storage on the 400 block of Beaver Ruin Road. Body cam footage reportedly showed officers catching Villeda in the middle of a burglary.

A screenshot of the body camera footage. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Villeda was taken into custody and booked at the Gwinnett County Jail on charges of burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, three counts of criminal trespass, three counts of loitering and prowling, four counts of identity theft, and possession of methamphetamine.