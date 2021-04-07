Gwinnett County schools seeking public input in search for superintendent

Gwinnett County Public Schools said Monday its search for a new superintendent is underway, and the district is seeking input from stakeholders to determine the best candidate.

The district said Monday the Board of Education officially launched the search and it issued a community input survey. The survey will be open to all Gwinnett County residents and business owners as well as students, parents, teachers, school and district staff through May 16 when the application deadline closes.

The survey is available online.

The survey will ask for community input on the essential qualities and experiences of Gwinnett County Public Schools' new superintendent.

Information from the survey will be provided to Board members for their use in the selection process.

The district said interviews will be conducted this summer with finalists for the position named in July.

The Board then legally makes an announcement at least 14 days prior to the meeting at which final action or a vote is to be taken on the position.

Information concerning up to the three most qualified candidates for the position shall be subject to inspection. The Board can vote on the appointment at any time after that 14-day period.

