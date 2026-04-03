9 arrested at Gwinnett County 'teen takeover' event

The Brief Gwinnett County Police arrested nine people following a planned teen takeover event on March 28. Officers detained two adults and seven juveniles on various charges after some refused to leave the property. One teenager was injured during the gathering and a juvenile was caught with an airsoft gun.



Gwinnett County Police arrested nine people and reported one injury after a "teen takeover" event turned disorderly in Buford on March 28.

Police response to Buford teen takeover

What we know:

Gwinnett County Police were notified in advance of a planned teen takeover scheduled for March 28. These events are organized gatherings where large groups of teenagers and young adults meet at a specific location to socialize, though they often escalate into disorderly behavior, fights, and property damage. In response to the tip, the department increased officer presence at the scene and utilized multiple resources to monitor the gathering.

While many attendees did not participate in criminal activity, the actions of a smaller group led to nine arrests. Two adults and seven juveniles were charged with offenses including obstruction, affray, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass after refusing orders to leave the property. During the event, one teenager was injured.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the specific location in Buford where the takeover occurred. The identity of the injured teenager and the current condition of that individual have not been made public. Additionally, authorities have not named the two adults arrested or specified the social media platforms used to organize this specific gathering.

Armed juvenile flees from Gwinnett officers

By the numbers:

9 : Total number of arrests made during the incident.

7 : Number of juveniles taken into custody.

2 : Number of adults facing charges.

16 : The age of a juvenile found with a weapon.

1: Number of teenagers reported injured.

Dig deeper:

During the response, officers received a report of a juvenile retrieving a firearm from a trash can and placing it in his waistband. When officers located the 16-year-old, he fled on foot but was quickly apprehended. The juvenile admitted to retrieving the gun and claimed he threw it onto the roof of a nearby business. Once retrieved, investigators determined the weapon was an airsoft gun.

Gwinnett Police issue safety warning

What you can do:

Gwinnett County Police are encouraging parents to speak with their children about the importance of making smart decisions, especially regarding events organized via social media. Parents should know where their children are going and who they are with to prevent them from entering situations that may seem harmless but can quickly escalate. The department remains committed to working with the community to preserve peace and provide a safe environment.