Gwinnett County police officer fired after crash

The Brief Officer Myles Green was fired by Lawrenceville officials following an internal policy investigation into a serious vehicle collision. A policy review revealed the officer entered an intersection against a traffic light without stopping while responding to a call. The Georgia State Patrol took over the crash case and has since obtained active arrest warrants for the former officer.



The Gwinnett County Police Department terminated Officer Myles Green on Monday following an internal investigation into a serious injury crash that occurred earlier this month in Lawrenceville.

What we know:

A policy review found that Green was responding to an emergency call on June 5 when he drove through an intersection against a traffic signal without stopping.

This action directly violated department policy and training protocols. Those rules require all emergency officers to completely stop and verify they have the right-of-way before proceeding through red lights.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific criminal charges listed on the arrest warrants obtained by the Georgia State Patrol.

Authorities have also not released details regarding the identities or current medical conditions of the individuals hurt in the vehicle collision.

What they're saying:

"The Gwinnett County Police Department is committed to serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and accountability," Police Chief J.D. McClure said. "Protecting lives and property remains central to our mission, and that commitment extends to every person traveling our roadways."

McClure added that public trust is built through consistent actions, and the agency holds its employees to high standards in every aspect of their service.

The backstory:

Green was originally hired by the local police department on April 4, 2022. He later graduated from the agency's 114th Academy on Nov. 30, 2022.

Following the successful completion of his field training, Green was officially released to handle solo patrol duties on April 1, 2023.

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol remains the lead investigative agency handling the crash reconstruction and holds the active arrest warrants for Green.