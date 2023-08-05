Gwinnett County police officer arrested for child molestation, sexual battery

article

A Gwinnett County police officer has been arrested and charged with two counts of child molestation, one count of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16, and one count of violation of oath of office.

The officer has been identified as 28-year-old Patrick Benjamin Ventura and he's being held at Gwinnett County Jail with no bond.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a supervisor began investigating some inconsistencies in the patrol activities of Ventura in July. During the investigation, the Special Victims Unit became involved because of allegations involving a teenage girl under the age of 16.

Ventura was hired in October 2020 and graduated from the academy in the spring of 2021.

He has been served with a Letter of Intent to Terminate.

No other details were released.