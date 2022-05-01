Street racing sting operation leads to over 80 arrests, Gwinnett County police say

article

More than 80 people were taken into custody in connection to illegal street race, the Gwinnett County Police Department announced Sunday.

Officers went the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive to investigate possible illegal street racing. Around 26 vehicles were blocked by officers after they arrived on scene, authorities confirmed.

Police said 68 adults were arrested along with 20 juveniles.

The minors were released into their parents or guardians custody. Meanwhile, the adults were transported to the Gwinnett Detention Center.

The vehicle of a pizza delivery driver was damaged as a result of the illegal street racing activity, according to police.

Damaged pizza delivery vehicle. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Several of the vehicles windows were broken. The driver was "attempting to escape the chaos," police said.

Officers recovered five guns and impound 26 vehicles as a result of the sting operation.

Police responded to the scene of illegal street racing activity. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Gwinnett County Police officers, Lilburn officers, Norcross officers, off-duty officers, and officers from surrounding districts and other special units responded to the scene to provide assistance.

No word on potential charges.