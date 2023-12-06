Gwinnett County PD looking for alleged mastermind, accomplices behind $420K bank fraud

article

Authorities have identified and charged five individuals involved in a coordinated effort to fraudulently obtain a total of $420,000 from a Bank of America branch in Peachtree Corners.

The suspects behind the $250,000 fraud attempt, identified as Carlos Garcia (50, Marietta) and John Barber (59, Dunwoody), were apprehended following an incident on May 18. The duo entered the bank with fraudulent identifying information, posing as the owner of a local recycling business. Their attempt to transfer funds was thwarted during the security check process.

Subsequent investigations revealed another major fraud incident on May 5, where $170,000 was fraudulently obtained. Tyler Felty (32, Goshen, Indiana) was identified as the perpetrator in this case, having transferred the ill-gotten funds to an account belonging to Mercedes Watson (33, Morrow).

The mastermind behind both thefts was identified as Mathaniel Worthy (34). Evidence from security footage, digital sources, and suspect interviews indicated that Worthy played a pivotal role in coordinating, transporting, and facilitating both thefts and subsequent money laundering activities.

As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for all individuals involved, with charges including Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), Records and reports of currency transactions (Money Laundering), Theft by Deception, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and Identity Fraud.

Carlos Garcia and John Barber face charges of RICO, Money Laundering, Theft by Deception, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and Identity Fraud.

Tyler Felty is charged with RICO, Money Laundering, Theft by Deception, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and Identity Fraud.

Mercedes Watson faces charges of RICO, Money Laundering, Theft by Receiving, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and Identity Fraud.

Mathaniel Worthy is charged with RICO, Money Laundering (Two Counts), Theft by Deception (Two Counts), Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Two Counts), and Identity Fraud (Two Counts).

The investigation is still ongoing, with authorities looking into other potential members of the organized enterprise.

If anyone possesses information related to this case, they are urged to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or through www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.



