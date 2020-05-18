Gwinnett County offering free grab-and-go breakfasts, lunches for some

article

Gwinnett County Community Services is working to ease the hardship caused by the pandemic. The group is offering free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches.

The meals, which consist of things like sandwiches and wraps, meet USDA guidelines, the county said, and registration is not required.

Meals are available for curbside pick-up between Monday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For those 18 and younger, or for people 19 and older if they have a physical or mental impairment.

There are nearly 20 distribution spots around the county. Those locations are:

• Pinckneyville Park, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Berkeley Lake

• Shorty Howell Park, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

• Club Drive Park, 3330 Club Drive, Lawrenceville

• Freeman's Mill Park, 1401 Alcovy Road, Lawrenceville

• Lawrenceville Female Seminary, 455 South Perry Street, Lawrenceville

• Rhodes Jordan Park, 100 East Crogan Street, Lawrenceville

• Sweet Water Park, 800 Bethesda School Road, Lawrenceville

• Bryson Park, 5075 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn

• Lilburn Activity Building, 788 Hillcrest Road, Lilburn

• Vines Park, 3500 Oak Grove Road, Loganville

• Best Friend Park, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross

• Cemetery Field, 211 Cemetery Street, Norcross

• Graves Park, 1540 Graves Road, Norcross

• Lucky Shoals Park, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross

• Lenora Park, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville

• OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville

• DeShong Park, 2859 North DeShong Road, Stone Mountain

• Yellow River Park, 3232 Juhan Road, Stone Mountain

For more information, visit www.GwinnettSummerMeals.com or call 770-822-8840.