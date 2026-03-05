Atlanta police searching for missing 27-year-old Ariel Johnson

article

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a missing 27-year-old woman.

What we know:

Police said Ariel Johnson was reported missing on March 4 after last being seen three days earlier.

According to police, Johnson was last seen on March 1 at an apartment in the 2900 block of Landrum Drive SW. Johnson is 5'5" with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray scrubs, a long black bubble jacket and slides. The missing person report said Johnson has tattoos on her face, neck and arm.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say if they thought Johnson was in danger or not.