2 shot, including Uber driver, in NW Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting in Northwest Atlanta that left an Uber driver and one other person injured.

What we know:

The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. near the Collier Ridge Apartments. According to investigators, a 39-year-old male Uber driver sustained a gunshot wound but is expected to survive. A second victim involved in the incident self-transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses at the apartment complex reported hearing approximately 12 gunshots followed by the sound of screeching tires. "I heard no tires screeching at the [time of the] shots," one resident told reporters, questioning whether the shooter was on foot or firing from a vehicle.

The driver’s vehicle, a Tesla, was discovered stopped in a right-turn lane on Collier Road, heavily damaged by gunfire. The scene remained active for several hours as forensic teams processed the vehicle before it was towed away around 7:45 a.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

What we don't know:

While police confirmed they detained one person at the apartment complex shortly after the shooting, no formal arrests have been made. The investigation into the motive behind the gunfire is ongoing.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.