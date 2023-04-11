Gwinnett County nonprofit provides safe place for teens

From runaways to kids just in bad situation, there is a need for a safe place to stay for young people in the metro area. A Gwinnett County nonprofit is helping to find transitional housing and needs help themselves to keep going.

"We get three to four calls a day from school counselors, social workers - and kids themselves calling in for a friend or going to our Safe Place sites," relays Tami Wilder, CEO of Positive Impact International.

The nonprofit is the local agency affiliated with the national Safe Place campaign. The yellow and black signs located at libraries, YMCA's and QuikTrips mark buildings where workers have received training to help young people who may be homeless or experiencing abuse.

"I hate any child is in that situation - trying to figure out where they're going to sleep, what they're going to eat, whether they'll be safe. It's heartbreaking, and it happens every day," Wilder said.

Positive Impact International currently has four homes set up with houseparents. All 22 beds are filled, and the need for housing is growing.

The Gwinnett County organization doesn't just provide somewhere to go. But also provide someone to help, with an approach that involves job placement, financial literacy, therapy, along with art and music classes.

They hope to get grants and raise funds for two more homes just to keep up with the demand.

"The children really are our future, right? It really does take a village," Wilder said. "I'm a parent and I just would hope that if my kids were in any unsafe situations people would look out for them and not have the attitude - 'It's not my child.'"

If you own a business and want to become a Safe Place site, training is available, and donations and sponsorships are always needed to maintain Poisitive Impact International's service.

You can find out more on the organization's Facebook page and the national organization's website.