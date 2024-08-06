Gwinnett County traffic stop leads to big meth bust

A man is behind bars after a routine traffic stop turned into a meth bust. Gwinnett County police say they found several ounces of methamphetamine in Lance Meyer’s car after they stopped him on Pleasanthill Road near I-85.

Police say an officer spotted the gray Mercedes-Benz S430 pulling into and out of several hotel parking lots on Venture Parkway on June 8.

"This particular officer spotted the vehicle entering the hotel and leaving quickly," said Gwinnett County police spokesperson Cpl. Juan Madiedo. "This alerted his senses."

It’s an area of high drug activity, the officer said in a police report. Officers followed the car and pulled the driver over for failing to stop at the bar at the red light.

The report says the driver told officers he was on probation for drug charges.

Police say the driver began breathing heavily and sweating profusely.

"The driver was unusually suspicious and nervous," Madiedo said.

The officer, assigned to the K-9 unit, got out his dog Mako, who searched for a scent.

"The dog quickly alerted to possible narcotics in the vehicle," Madiedo said.

An officer pulled out a clear pouch containing a white substance.

"And discovered a large amount of trafficking methamphetamine," Madiedo said. "The street value is around $6,000."

Officers arrested Meyer.

"Any time you’re dealing with narcotics or handling drugs, it’s a foolish action," Madiedo said.

Police say Meyer had about 140 grams of meth on him. Just 28 grams is enough to get yourself a trafficking charge, which is the count Meyer faces.