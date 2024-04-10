Gwinnett County men arrested in underage sex sting

article

Two men were recently arrested for internet crimes against children in Gwinnett County.

Vinicio Adulfo Barrios Maldonado was apprehended on Jan. 25 during an undercover operation in Lilburn conducted by the Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit (TRACE) and Gang Unit from Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.

Maldonado allegedly expressed his intent to engage in sexual intercourse with an undercover officer he believed was a 14-year-old girl. Upon his arrival at a designated meeting place, he was arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony, Obscene Internet Contact with a Child, and Enticing a Child.

In another undercover operation, Mohamed Lamine Diaby arranged to meet a police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl for sex in exchange for money. He was arrested and charged with Human Trafficking, Criminal Attempt Child Molestation, Obscene Internet Contact with a Child, and Enticing a Child.