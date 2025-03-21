Gwinnett County man receives 3 life sentences for sexually assaulting child

article

The Brief Isaiah Esquilin-Perez was sentenced to three consecutive life terms for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, with convictions including aggravated child molestation and incest. The case was discovered when the victim's parents found a video of Esquilin-Perez undressing himself and the girl; he evaded authorities for 18 hours before turning himself in. The Gwinnett District Attorney emphasized the verdict as justice for the family, highlighting the violation of trust and the hope for resolution and healing.



A Gwinnett County man was sentenced to three consecutive life terms after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Isaiah Esquilin-Perez, 22, was found guilty of three counts of aggravated child molestation, three counts of incest, and one count of child molestation.

The backstory:

His conviction stems from incidents in April 2023 and prior assaults on the victim. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The case came to light on April 12, 2023, when the victim’s parents discovered a video showing Esquilin-Perez undressing himself and the girl. The parents immediately returned home to confront him, but he fled and evaded authorities for 18 hours. During that time, he attended a cookout and texted the victim’s mother, writing, "My bad, seriously, sorry." He later turned himself in.

During the trial, the girl testified about the abuse, detailing the assaults captured on video and previous incidents.

What they're saying:

"We pray that this child and her family are able to find resolution and healing in this verdict and sentence," Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "This defendant violated the trust of this family with his horrible actions. His punishment is justice for this family."