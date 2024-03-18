Gwinnett County man arrested for 2023 string of auto thefts, police say

article

Gwinnett County police have arrested a man they say was wanted on dozens of charges after a series of auto break-ins and thefts in 2023.

Officials say 28-year-old Roy Higgins was arrested on March 12 during a traffic stop on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.

Detectives have been searching for Higgins for more than eight months following multiple entering auto incidents around Verner Road and Whitehead Place Drive.

According to police, their investigation began on April 17, when a man reported his vehicle was broken into and his firearm was stolen on White Birch Way.

The crimes continued for over a month with more cases reported in unincorporated Duluth and Lawrenceville. In one case, officers say the thieves stole credit cards and then used them at a local Walmart, which gave them surveillance footage of the two men and their vehicles.

On June 30, 2023, officers arrested 27-year-old Byran Hunt at a home on Chalis Court in Lawrenceville. They obtained another warrant for Higgins's arrest at that time.

In total, Higgins and Hunt are facing more than 50 charges. Higgins is charged with 10 counts of entering auto, 10 counts of financial card fraud, obstruction, improper lane change, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and a probation violation.

Hunt has been charged with 13 counts of entering auto and 11 counts of financial transaction card fraud.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300