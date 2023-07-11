2 men facing almost 50 charges for stealing in Gwinnett County, only 1 arrested

article

Gwinnett County Police are still searching for one man they believe is responsible for stealing multiple cars and other items between mid-April and late May throughout Gwinnett County.

27-year-old Byron Hunt was arrested last month at a home on Chablis Court and is facing 13 separate counts of illegally entering a car and 11 counts of card fraud.

Police are still looking for 27-year-old Roy Higgins. They are asking anyone with information about Higgins' location to give them a call.

The two men are facing almost 50 charges.