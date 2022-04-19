Police searching for driver who caused deadly Gwinnett crash involving four cars

The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a driver at fault in a deadly hit-and-run involving four cars.

Police said one person died in the crash that happened at around 9 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Jordan Drive.

Police said the at-fault driver left the scene on foot and hasn't been found.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the crash.

