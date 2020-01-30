Gwinnett County inmates helping children to read

Five thousand books and a helping hand from inmate veterans of the Gwinnett County jail as they sorted children’s books to benefit the Great Little Minds Program.

Gwinnett Reading Exchange and Art Transforms Little Minds is a campaign to inspire the love of reading and place books in areas where books are needed.

Martez English’s favorite subject in school was always English and reading.

The air force veteran reads every day.

“I remember when I was young, we had that book-it program where you read so many books that you get a pizza,” English said. “They’ll learn new vocabulary, new stories to tell and something they can pass on.”

Goodwill donated the books for children up to eight years old, which will go to Gwinnett County families in need.